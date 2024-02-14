Five Questions With: Nick Figueroa

Nick Figueroa is the director of the Brown Collegiate Scholars Program at Brown University. The initiative is designed to prepare cohorts of students from Providence to enter college degree programs after high school graduation. The program is currently recruiting students and will welcome its inaugural cohort to the Brown campus this summer. Figueroa spoke with Providence Business News about the program and what it will offer local students.Investing in and creating new college access and readiness programs in partnership with Providence public schools is one of the central pillars of Brown’s community engagement initiatives. The Brown Collegiate Scholars Program will build on Brown’s long-standing commitment to supporting educational opportunities for students in our home city. Our No. 1 goal with this new program is to support and guide motivated and talented Providence public school students toward the attainment of college degrees. By supporting high schoolers through every step of the college admissions process, we hope to increase the likelihood that they pursue higher education and achieve their academic, personal and career goals.Many factors come to mind. Firstly, proficiency levels have been, on average, lower in Providence than in Boston or New York. Lastly, there has been a steady growth in multilingual learners in Providence who require additional support that they may not be getting due to limited resources, all of which impacts college-going rates. According to a December 2022 report by The Education Trust, Rhode Island's inadequate revenues have left MLL students without the support they need, trailing behind New York and Massachusetts.Students who enroll in the Brown Collegiate Scholars Program will receive college-access instruction and academic support in English language arts and mathematics. Our goal is to help students become well-rounded, strong leaders. To this end, we will also incorporate skill-building in youth development, with social-emotional learning that will provide tools that teach and encourage self-care. Additionally, students will have a designated program adviser accompanying their college access journey through every year of the program. In partnership with Brown’s Annenberg Institute, students will receive tutoring to support an increase in ELA and math proficiency levels. We also plan to provide each student with a mentor who can serve as an additional guide for students as they progress through the program.Our application opened earlier this week. Students who will be enrolled as ninth graders in any of PPSD’s 10 high schools in 2024-25, including charter school Times² STEM Academy, are eligible. A noteworthy mention here is that there is no cost to the student to apply or participate in the program. The program will provide students excited about learning with the tools to support their success. We encourage students needing ELA and math support to apply. We want academically motivated students, but that doesn’t mean straight A’s. You can have a C+ grade average and will be considered for this program. The application process will require a personal statement and middle school report cards from the sixth grade through your mid-year eighth grade report card. Additionally, students must submit a recommendation letter, which a counselor, teacher, or staff member can provide. Lastly, students may be required to interview with our program staff as part of the admissions process.The Brown Collegiate Scholars Program is not a pipeline program for Brown University; however, if a student wishes to apply to Brown, we will encourage them to do so, at which point they enter the university’s admissions process and will be subject to those requirements. Our student advisers will work with the PPSD students to apply to a number of colleges and universities, and will serve as a student advocate to assist them with the admissions and financial aid process. The ultimate goal is to ensure that each program participant matriculates into a postsecondary institution that meets their academic pursuits and provides ample financial aid support. James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.