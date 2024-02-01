Five Questions With: Paula Allin

One, rising home prices. In many markets, home prices have been increasing, making it harder for first-time buyers to afford a home. Low housing supply is contributing to this price escalation.

Two, limited housing inventory.

Three, tight mortgage approval standards. Lenders may have strict criteria for mortgage approval, making it challenging for first-time buyers, especially those with limited credit history or a smaller down payment.

Four, down payment requirements. Depending on the loan program, buyers will have to put a minimum of roughly 3.5% down. Conventional loans can start as low as 5% to 10% of the purchase price.

Five, student loan debt. Many first-time buyers carry student loan debt, which can impact their ability to qualify for a mortgage and handle additional financial responsibilities.

Six, interest rates.

Seven, market competition. The presence of investors or cash buyers in the market can make it more difficult for first-time buyers to compete and secure a lower cost or distressed property.

Paula Allin is a Warwick-based real estate agent who returned to the real estate profession in 2010 after working as a sales manager for several years for companies, including Staples, Natural Wonders and Pier 1. Now at HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate since 2014, Allin’s real estate transactions primarily take place in North Smithfield and central Warwick, but she’s also recently represented sellers of homes in Westerly. Allin is a member of the Kent Washington Association of Realtors and was the first-ever recipient of the Rhode Island HomeSmart Spirit Award through a vote of her peers.According to MLS [Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service], there are currently 706 single-family homes for sale statewide in Rhode Island. Of those, 243 are within the first-time buyer typical range of under $400,000. And conversely, on the opposite side of the spectrum, 154 are priced at $1 million-plus. Changes will take place when inventory increases. That will allow for more and better options for buyers and will reduce the competition between potential buyers that leads to bidding wars. It looks like this market will be with us for a while until inventory substantially improves. At this current level of inventory, we have just about one month on hand. Months on hand means the number of active listings divided by the average monthly sales. We need roughly six months on hand for the market to be “balanced.”There are a lot of factors to consider, such as interest rates. The high rates are keeping sellers off the market because replacing their existing mortgage, even on a downsized home, will be more costly than their current mortgage. We are still down 44% from pre-pandemic levels and for those sellers that took their homes off the market, a lot of them refinanced at an interest rate between 2% and 3%. Today’s rate is just under 7%, down from 8% late last year. That increase gives people pause. Industry experts are predicting that the rates will drop and end the year to around 6%. The experts believe that should lead to an increase in inventory and more options for buyers. That being said, a lot of factors need to come together for that to take place. The economy and world situation need to remain stable.The difficulty for first-time homebuyers in the real estate market can vary based on several factors:It's essential for first-time homebuyers to research their local market, understand their financial capabilities and seek guidance from real estate professionals and financial advisers to navigate these challenges. Government programs and initiatives are also available to assist first-time buyers.A more balanced market will need a significant increase in inventory. A balanced market is about six months of inventory on hand. At current sales rates of 700-plus homes per month in Rhode Island, we need six times that number or 4,200 homes to be on the market. A balanced market favors both buyers and sellers and neither will have an advantage. Right now, the sellers have the advantage, which is leading to the bidding wars, inspection waivers and buyers bridging an appraisal gap. We need more homes to be built, as well as an easier path to converting vacant commercial buildings into living space. Both would help significantly.While self-service programs can offer some advantages, the decision to forgo a licensed Realtor should be carefully considered based on individual preferences, expertise and the complexity of the real estate transaction. It is my job in a transaction to get the best price, terms and conditions for the seller. Most sellers that think they can do it on their own end up with less-than-favorable terms, conditions and pricing due to their lack of negotiating experience and emotional attachment to their property. It's crucial to weigh the potential cost savings against the value that a Realtor can bring in terms of expertise, negotiation skills and legal guidance. One of the primary reasons people opt for self-service programs is to save on Realtor fees, which can be a percentage of the home's sale price. Using online platforms provides individuals with some control over the selling process. Users can manage listings, negotiations and transactions at their own pace. Unfortunately, the market does not have patience for that, as everything moves pretty quickly. There are disadvantages. Limited expertise. Licensed Realtors bring expertise and experience to the table, helping clients navigate complex real estate transactions, negotiations and legal aspects. Going without a Realtor may mean lacking professional guidance and you could be leaving money on the table. Realtors have access to broader marketing networks and can help sellers reach a larger audience. Without a Realtor, sellers might face challenges in marketing their property effectively. Real estate transactions involve legal and contractual complexities. A licensed Realtor can provide valuable advice to ensure that the process complies with relevant laws and regulations. Realtors are skilled negotiators who can advocate on behalf of their clients to secure favorable terms. Individuals without real estate experience may find negotiations more challenging. Managing a real estate transaction can be time-consuming and requires attention to detail. Individuals may need to invest significant time, almost like a full-time job, which can be very demanding. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.