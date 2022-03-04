Five Questions With: Peter Snyder

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Peter Snyder | Deputy executive editor, Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association; University of Rhode Island vice president for research and economic development 1. You were recently named deputy executive editor of the Alzheimer’s & Dementia journal. How do you hope to influence the journal? The journal has always balanced what it publishes so that…