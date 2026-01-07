Five Questions With: Rahul Powar

Rahul Powar is the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity platform Red Sift and is a leading artificial intelligence expert. Previously, he was the founding architect of Shazam’s iPhone app and the former head of advanced products and innovation at Thomson Reuters.
Powar spoke with Providence Business News about how companies can protect themselves from incidents like the recent theft of a truck carrying more than $400,000 worth of lobster meat that disappeared between a Taunton warehouse and Costco locations in Illinois and Minnesota.
PBN: How did the use of digital impersonation play a role in the theft of the lobster shipment after it left the Taunton warehouse?
POWAR:
Brand impersonation was the cornerstone of this crime. The thieves registered a lookalike domain that differed from the legitimate trucking company’s email address by just a single dash. This subtle change allowed them to send convincing emails, pose as a trusted partner and arrange pickup without raising suspicion. Combined with fake IDs and a branded truck, the spoofed domain gave the criminals the credibility they needed to execute the heist.
PBN: What does this signify about organized cargo crime and modern tactics?
POWAR
: Bad actors are repeatedly finding new sophisticated methods to launch spoofing and phishing campaigns, which now extends to brand impersonations. We are seeing a growing shift toward highly coordinated, technology-driven operations. Organized cargo crime is no longer limited to physical theft; it now integrates and exploits digital trust.
PBN: How susceptible are supply chains to attacks from cyber criminals?
POWAR:
Criminals understand the complexity of supply chains and use impersonation tactics to infiltrate them. This case shows that cyber-enabled fraud is becoming a preferred method for targeting high-value goods, blending traditional theft with sophisticated social engineering. We are also seeing a shift in how bad actors are choosing to target the smaller company in the supply chain for a way in, rather than attempting to impersonate a large-scale enterprise like Costco.
Opting to impersonate the trucking company makes brand impersonations an issue for both the small business and the large corporation. The modern tactic will always look for an open, easy door, and it is most likely not where you think. Businesses of all scales should deploy solutions that can spot and prevent an attack before it has the chance to step inside.
PBN: How is the sophistication of email phishing evolving alongside advancements in AI, and what implications does this have for online security?
POWAR:
Spoofing attacks are increasingly more precise and harder to detect. AI’s weaponization enables criminals to craft highly personalized, grammatically flawless emails and even automate reconnaissance to identify weak points in supply chains. As phishing evolves, the line between legitimate and fraudulent communication blurs, increasing the risk of large-scale financial and operational damage. This means organizations must adopt proactive, AI-powered defenses to keep pace, combatting AI with AI.
I am a strong believer in using AI for good. Our Brand Trust application allows organizations to automate triage at scale with an AI agent; this means they can classify a lookalike domain quickly and surface takedowns automatically. In the case of the lobster heist, Brand Trust could have spotted the compromised domain and prevented the criminals from launching their attack.
PBN: How can companies and other organizations protect themselves? And can these technologies be cost prohibitive for many small businesses?
POWAR:
Companies can protect themselves by implementing brand monitoring technology like our Brand Trust tool, and by embracing AI for detection and takedown at speed. The human eye is only so good, and spotting a one-character change within a domain can easily slip under the radar. Doubling down on solutions that provide actionable intelligence to prevent fraud before it occurs is necessary for all budgets in 2026. While advanced security platforms might seem costly, the financial and reputational impact of a single breach, often in the six-figure range, far outweighs the investment. One thought to keep in mind is that providers are offering scalable options to make protections accessible for small businesses.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.