Five Questions With: Rick Brooks

By
-
RICK BROOKS, the director of health care workforce transformation for the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, also leads the Caring Careers initiative. / COURTESY R.I. OFFICE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

As there has been a growing need for caregivers in the state, Rick Brooks, director of health care workforce transformation for the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services and who also leads the Caring Careers initiative, spoke with Providence Business News about the caregiving market and resources. PBN: What role do caregivers play

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Diversity matters at Amgen

We believe our differences lead to better science and better business outcomes, enabling us to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR