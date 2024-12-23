Five Questions With: Rick Brooks

As there has been a growing need for caregivers in the state, Rick Brooks, director of health care workforce transformation for the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services and who also leads the Caring Careers initiative, spoke with Providence Business News about the caregiving market and resources.
PBN: What role do caregivers play across the state?
BROOKS:
Caregivers play a vital role in Rhode Island by ensuring individuals can live with dignity and independence. Their work is the foundation of the state’s health care system, enabling people to remain in their homes while preserving their quality of life and engagement with loved ones and their community. Caregivers also serve as a crucial lifeline for families, providing essential support and peace of mind when it’s needed most. Their contributions extend far beyond direct care, strengthening communities and ensuring a healthier, more compassionate state for everyone.
PBN: What does the caregiving job market look like in Rhode Island?
BROOKS:
Rhode Island, like states across the nation, faces a growing need for caregivers due to an aging population and a rising demand for in-home services across all stages of life. By 2030, 1 out of 4 Rhode Islanders will be over the age of 65, driving an urgent need for caregiving professionals.
Thousands of caregiving positions are available statewide, offering diverse roles that often have minimal preemployment required training, such as personal care aides, nursing assistants, direct support professionals, community health workers, and case managers. This growing demand creates abundant opportunities for individuals looking to build meaningful, impactful careers while supporting the well-being of their communities.
PBN: How can interested applicants find caregiving jobs in Rhode Island?
BROOKS:
Interested applicants can find caregiving jobs in Rhode Island by visiting the Caring Careers website (caringcareers.ri.gov), which simplifies the job search process with listings tailored specifically to caregiving roles. The site explains the differences in job opportunities – for example, what is a nursing assistant or a personal care aide – from there, applicants can browse current job openings and get matched with employers in the caregiving field, making it easier to start or advance a meaningful career in care. The Executive Office of Health and Human Services also recently launched a Personal Care Attendant Registry so individuals can more quickly connect with caregivers. Anyone who has questions about the registry can email ohhs.pcpcaregistry@ohhs.ri.gov
PBN: How can current caregivers in Rhode Island receive advanced training and certificates?
BROOKS:
Current caregivers in Rhode Island can access advanced training and certification opportunities through the Caring Careers website. By clicking the Career Advancement tab, they’ll find drop-down menus featuring specific career tracks such as case manager, community health worker, direct support professional, and more. In partnership with Rhode Island’s public colleges and universities, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services offers many of these trainings at low or no cost.
Additionally, Caring Careers features a dedicated Healthcare Training and Education page, where caregivers can explore a wide range of statewide programs designed to support professional growth and career advancement in the health care industry.
PBN: How do employers attract, identify and recruit talent?
BROOKS:
Employers looking to attract, identify and recruit caregiving talent in Rhode Island can leverage the Caring Careers website as a powerful recruitment tool. The site connects directly to the EmployRI platform, run by the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, so employers should post their job openings there in order to reach job seekers looking for work through Caring Careers. This streamlined approach helps employers address workforce shortages by connecting them with qualified candidates actively pursuing caregiving careers.
