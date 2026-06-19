Five Questions With: Robert Rocchio

I am focused on advancing important bridge and pavement work, maintaining momentum on major projects, supporting RIDOT’s dedicated workforce, and strengthening coordination with our federal, state and municipal partners. Rhode Islanders depend on our transportation system every day, so our first responsibility is to keep people moving safely.I believe trust is built through honesty, accountability and follow-through. Delivering on our projects, keeping our roads neat, clean and well-maintained, and making important safety improvements – these all amount to a promise to the people of Rhode Island to fix what’s broken and to be good stewards of our transportation system. That is how we will foster trust and build confidence in RIDOT.Progress on the Washington Bridge is moving forward as planned and is on track to open in November 2028. Demolition finished this past winter, and on-site construction is beginning this spring. Much of the rebuild work will occur within the footprint of the old bridge, limiting impacts to interstate and local traffic. The public can track progress at washingtonbridgerebuild.com.RIDOT remains committed to bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, with a goal of creating a balanced, safer transportation system for all users. Each year, we invest approximately $20 million statewide in projects that improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists and people with disabilities.RIDOT’s role is to have the director serve as chair of the RIPTA board of directors. While RIDOT does not manage RIPTA’s day-to-day operations, the agency’s CEO has taken important steps to develop a plan to reform RIPTA and improve long-term sustainability. As board chair, the director will work with RIPTA and the board to help implement that plan.