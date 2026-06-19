Five Questions With: Robert Rocchio

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Robert Rocchio / PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
Robert Rocchio / PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

Robert Rocchio | Acting director, R.I. Department of Transportation 1. You stepped into this role as Rhode Island reckons with numerous high-impact transportation challenges. What are your priorities as interim director? I am focused on advancing important bridge and pavement work, maintaining momentum on major projects, supporting RIDOT’s dedicated workforce, and strengthening coordination with our

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