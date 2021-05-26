Five Questions With: Rosanne Somerson

Rosanne Somerson is retiring as president of the Rhode Island School of Design in June after six years at the helm. RISD recently named Dave Proulx as its interim president while the search for a permanent president continues. Somerson spoke with Providence Business News on her future plans after leaving RISD.

PBN: What do you hope the future brings for RISD?

SOMERSON: The impact of artists and designers has never been more important as we look to a fast-changing future, one that will see transformational shifts in social justice and equity along with rapidly evolving climate challenges. We all can also acknowledge how every aspect of life was rethought during the pandemic – working, living, learning, collaborating and socializing.

Artists and designers activate the creative perspectives and rigorous practices that can make a brighter, more just and more sustainable future. I hope that RISD continues to attract the best and most talented individuals and provides the tools and resources for their success so that they can help influence and form this radically shifting future.

- Advertisement -

I hope that in the future, RISD will be able to expand the reach of its impact through innovative platforms of engagement that are currently being developed in both the college and the museum.

PBN: What would you say was your greatest accomplishment as RISD president?

SOMERSON: RISD is a radically transformed institution. Student admittees from underrepresented groups increased by 25% while selectivity decreased to 16%. Our upcoming tuition increase is the lowest since the 1970s, while financial aid is the highest. We grew the full-time faculty by 20%, welcoming new pedagogical approaches and expertise. This past year, 40% of new employees are diverse, resulting in a cumulative 25% increase during my presidency.

In the past 18 months, we created the first fully funded graduate fellowships in the new “Society of Presidential Fellows” with 17 fellowships in the fall, increasing to 19 fellowships in the next year. I led development of an ambitious Social Equity and Inclusion Plan in 2017 with full community participation of faculty, staff and students, and RISD has subsequently transformed and notably advanced. And I oversaw development of our new Strategic Plan – the only strategic plan to be endorsed unanimously by the faculty and board of trustees – which guides RISD’s goals and priorities until its 150th anniversary.

I worked to rebuild our fundraising enterprise, [with] more funds recorded than any previous president. I am pleased that our endowment is at its highest level ever even though we have achieved major capital improvements, allocating 72% more funding toward deferred maintenance while realizing financial aid increases of 46% and giving the largest amount of financial aid in the history of RISD.

PBN: What will you miss the most about no longer leading RISD?

SOMERSON: I don’t look back, and as RISD’s first President Emerita and a proud alumna, I will always stay involved. However, I will miss the day-to-day interaction with our brilliant students, who continually blow me away with the depths of their abilities, imaginations and commitment.

PBN: What are your future plans?

SOMERSON: I have a number of exciting projects planned; opportunities that have long been set to the side. I am super excited to dive in and see how my own creative practice has evolved throughout the leading of a complex institution and through such challenging times. I will finish writing a book that I can’t wait to focus on, and also have a solo exhibition planned that will consist of all new work. And there is some consulting work and travel on the horizon once that becomes feasible again. As a college president, one learns to multitask well, and I will be putting that experience to good use.

PBN: Even though you won’t lead the institution, what support, if any, will you continue to offer RISD going forward?

SOMERSON: I believe so deeply in RISD’s mission that I will always champion the institution. Amazingly, I started as a student at RISD 50 years ago. I realized recently that RISD is my longest living “relationship.” I will be an advocate and a donor and will continue to be a global spokesperson for the importance of art and design, education and the impact of creativity. Our world is heading toward massive reconfiguration, and artists and designers can express what others cannot actualize. Therefore, RISD and RISD alumni have a very important role to play in reshaping the future.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.