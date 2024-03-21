Five Questions with Sally Hersey

Sally Hersey is president of the 6,000-member Rhode Island Association of Realtors for 2024. A realtor at the Cranston-based Williams & Stuart Real Estate, Hersey is responding to recent news regarding the National Association of Realtors announcing a $418 million settlement with groups of homesellers in a proposed agreement to end landmark antitrust lawsuits while also eliminating rules on commissions. Hersey, a North Smithfield resident, is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University, where she studied business, before launching her real estate career in 2006.

PBN: It was reported recently that the 6% commission on buying or selling a home is gone after the National Realtors Association agreed to settle class action lawsuits. How is this going to impact Realtors, including those in Rhode Island?

HERSEY?: First, it’s important that consumers understand that there are no standard professional fees, nor would there be if this settlement goes into effect. Compensation is negotiable and brokerages have different compensation models. Consumers should discuss with the real estate professionals they are considering what their fee is and what services they provide, before signing a contract. Second, nothing has changed yet as the proposed National Association of Realtors agreed upon settlement has to be approved by a court.

PBN: The settlement also came with some other implications, such as a prohibition on agents’ compensation from being included on multiple listing services, and the end of a requirement that brokers subscribe to multiple listing services. What’s your response to these things and how it will impact Rhode Island Realtors?

- Advertisement -

HERSEY?: The settlement takes the agreement of compensation out of the MLS which could reduce transparency to the consumer. In Rhode Island, the MLS listing contract requires sellers to initial the terms of compensation the listing broker is charging and the amount of that fee that would be paid to the buyer’s broker so there is full transparency when the seller signs. Regarding the second part of the question, there has never been a “requirement” for brokers to participate in an MLS. They have historically made independent decisions to do so because of the efficiencies the MLS brings to their business and the real estate marketplace.

PBN: The settlement also came with a new rule that will require the buyers’ brokers to enter into written agreements with their buyers. What do you think of that?

HERSEY?: We have always encouraged the use of buyer contracts, however, there are issues that we need to be aware of when mandating them. First-time buyers and those from marginalized communities are already having a difficult time affording a home and those buyers are the ones who need representation the most but are the least able to pay. Will the mandate cause more buyers to risk going without professional representation? Current regulations limit financing options for buyer representation. And, under current rules, buyers using VA financing are not able to pay for buyer representation themselves so it would have to be paid for by the seller or listing broker, who may not agree to do so. We need to ensure that these groups have the mechanisms in place to attain the funds for professional representation.

PBN: What’s the future of Realtors in Rhode Island going to be like? Is the industry going to have a prosperous future, and if so, why?

HERSEY?: Whether the settlement is approved by the court or not, change is going to happen, but there are so many unanswered questions, what that change will be is impossible to predict. Real estate transactions touch so many professions and issues, the unintended consequences of this settlement as approved could be vast, particularly if pushed through quickly. That said, Realtors bring are committed to working on behalf of their clients so we are very optimistic that regardless of the outcome, our profession will prosper along with the clients we serve.

PBN: What are going to be the biggest challenges for Rhode Island Realtors going forward, and how does the Rhode Island Association of Realtors plan to advocate for its members on these issues?

HERSEY?: One of the biggest challenges is happening right now and that is that Realtors have been living in limbo while these lawsuits play out. That’s a challenging way to operate. The litigation may have had good intentions, but unintended consequences could arise because of a lack of a thorough understanding about real estate transactions, the laws and rules that guide them, and the implications of mandated changes on a variety of parties involved, especially consumers. We are bringing all the latest updates to our members and helping them prepare for a future that may encompass a number of possible new rules and issues.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.