Five Questions With: Sarah Huard

Sarah Huard is a sales agent with Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, working with buyers and sellers in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. She was raised in Barrington, is a graduate of Brown University and completed a postgraduate year of community service in Providence as a corps member with City Year. Her professional experience also includes working as an elementary school teacher in Brookline, Mass., and she holds a degree in psychology. In 2024, Huard represented 42 clients in residential real estate transactions, totaling more than $29 million in sales volume. Her work includes representing buyers and sellers in residential transactions and coordinating services related to property preparation, marketing and closings.2025 was a dynamic and deeply meaningful year in Rhode Island real estate. Despite persistent inventory shortages – Rhode Island hovered between 1.7 and 2.1 months of supply for most of the year – I guided clients through an evolving market with clarity and strategy. Sellers needed honest conversations about realistic pricing adjusting and shifting buyer expectations, while buyers required education about competitiveness and opportunity cost. Even amid these challenges, I closed over $23 million in volume across 30 transactions – a testament to disciplined preparation and my commitment to a strong, hands-on agency. It has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my career.Looking ahead to 2026, I’m expecting a more balanced rhythm as mortgage rates continue their modest easing and more Rhode Island homeowners finally decide to unlock their equity. I already have seven sellers in the queue across R.I., a strong indicator that the “rate-lock effect” is loosening. Sellers who stayed on the sidelines in 2023–2024 are now feeling confident about their next move, especially as home values in R.I. remain approximately 35%–40% higher than pre-pandemic levels. Buyers will continue to be strategic and “discerning,” but lower rates and greater listing activity should create more opportunities. I anticipate another high-volume, high-impact year – one fueled by strong preparation, market education and my fierce dedication to client success.Inventory challenges remain front and center – Rhode Island still sits far below pre-COVID norms, with available housing stock down over 40% from 2019 levels. Buyers come to me already aware of this reality, often after months of browsing Zillow with limited new listings to consider. I tell clients that success in a low-inventory market requires preparation, speed and clear expectations: being financially ready, understanding price trends and acting decisively when the right property appears. For sellers, I emphasize that low supply continues to support strong demand – but only when paired with accurate pricing and strategic pre-listing preparation. My role is to educate, guide and create competitive advantages on both sides of the transaction.The bar for real estate professionals has risen sharply as AI, mobile tools and data-driven marketing reshape consumer expectations. Buyers increasingly use AI to research agents, evaluate neighborhoods and compare market data – long before we ever meet. To stay competitive, agents must leverage AI for SEO [search engine optimization], analytics, listing optimization, consumer education and personalized communication. Social media content now needs to be strategic, visually elevated and fast-paced, with AI playing a major role in production and engagement. In 2026, those who stand out will be the agents who blend tech-forward strategy with authentic, high-touch advocacy.Rhode Island’s appeal is evergreen: with over 400 miles of coastline, walkable historic neighborhoods, a thriving food scene and easy proximity to Boston, demand remains remarkably resilient. No matter the interest-rate cycle or political climate, the Ocean State continues to attract buyers seeking both lifestyle and long-term value. As a lifelong Rhode Islander, Brown alum and hockey mom who sells across the East Side, the coastal towns and northern Rhode Island, I genuinely love showcasing the communities I know so deeply. The “R.I. magnet effect” is alive and well, and I see no slowdown in the desire to live, work and invest here. My optimism, fueled by my “Huard hustle," is rooted in both the strength of this market and the privilege of helping people make meaningful moves in a state I adore. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.