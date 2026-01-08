Five Questions With: Sarah Huard

By
-
SARAH HUARD is a sales agent with Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, working with buyers and sellers in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. / COURTESY MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Sarah Huard is a sales agent with Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, working with buyers and sellers in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. She was raised in Barrington, is a graduate of Brown University and completed a postgraduate year of community service in Providence as a corps member with City Year. Her professional experience

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR