Five Questions With: Stephen Gaskin

Stephen Gaskin, a sales associate at Residential Properties Ltd., was recently recognized as part of the RealTrends Verified List of the top real estate professionals in Rhode Island. Gaskin achieved 25 sides and $11.67 million in sales volume in 2024, according to RealTrends. Gaskin has been in the Rhode Island real estate industry since 2020, joining Residential Properties as a Realtor in 2023. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass media communications and musical theater from Rhode Island College.I have been blessed with an incredible first half of 2025. I’ve been able to help 29 clients buy, sell, or rent a home since January. Throughout 2024, I did an immense amount of preparation and creative marketing to build a solid pipeline of clients.One of the more intricate challenges right now is managing the influence on social media on clients’ expectations. While the internet and social media platforms have certainly empowered buyers and sellers with more access to information than ever before, they can also unintentionally dilute the value that a skilled agent and their team of professionals bring to the table. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok often make the process look quick, easy and glamorous – from DIY [do it yourself] staging tips to “all you have to do is write a letter to the seller to win the house.” It’s easy to watch a 30-second video and feel like you have all the answers, but those snapshots rarely capture the complexity, nuance and strategy that go into a successful transaction.Preparation is key. Though a seller may think their home is ready to list, there are small things a Realtor may suggest they do that can give them an incredible return on investment. My best advice to all my new seller clients is to prepare your home as if you were hosting a major holiday for your entire family for the very first time … and on top of that, your favorite celebrity is coming over. What would you do to prepare? How would it be different than just having your best friend coming over for takeout and Netflix? The most minor of changes can truly bring the greatest value.Every time I meet a new seller, I always encourage them to interview multiple agents. Selling a home is a big deal and one of the most significant financial milestones we’ll embark on in life, so choosing someone that not only aligns with you but also your home is key. Ask questions, find out what their marketing strategy is and investigate how they separate themselves from other agents. What does their firm offer you as a seller that the competitor may not? These are all integral pieces of information when deciding who the right person is to sell your home.I tell all my first-time homebuyers the same corny but witty catchphrase: “Date the rate, spouse the house.” Your interest rate isn’t forever, and you’ll be able to refinance a few times while owning the home. Sometimes waiting for the rates to go down backfires because either they don’t, or the market shifts and home values increase, making that same home you bought in January now significantly more expensive in July. Make sure you speak with a recommended lender that your agent is familiar with or that a friend, family member, or colleague has recommended. Convey to the lender what it is you are financially comfortable with. Be sure to ask questions along the way. It’s a big purchase, and you want to be well informed. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.