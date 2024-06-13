Five Questions With: Ted Bourque

Ted Bourque is a Realtor for Residential Properties Ltd. who recently was recognized by the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors through its Diamond Sales Awards program for reaching a notable benchmark for sales and listing volume. Bourque received the Three Diamond award for achieving between $6 million and $7.99 million in sales and listing volume. Bourque, who joined Residential Properties in 2014, has also been recognized several times by his employer as part of an internal annual award program for generating leads electronically, and the company has celebrated him for mentoring new agents. Prior to his time at Residential Properties, Bourque spent seven years as vice president of customer relations for a prominent Rhode Island title and closing company, and his marketing efforts resulted in more than 1,200 closings in the title business.Pilgrim Title Co. consists of a team of experienced real estate attorneys, title examiners and paralegals working together to assist buyers and sellers throughout the real estate transaction manifesting in the settlement stage. This stage is commonly referred to as "the closing." Researching, providing marketable and insurable title, and conducting closings were just a few of the necessary tasks in the transaction process. In my role, I worked closely developing relationships and assisting Realtors and lenders in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.Becoming a Realtor was the next logical extension of my real estate career. I knew coming out of the gate that I had to work harder and smarter than other agents that grew up in Rhode Island. The experience and knowledge I had gained over the last seven years was a tremendous advantage for me understanding the title and settlement process. Simultaneously, buying and selling property as an investor enriched my background and knowledge of identifying real estate opportunities and avoiding pitfalls. I had to rely on my skill set of relationship-based sales to manage my contacts that I had developed in Rhode Island and Massachusetts for the last seven years. It was essential to earn trust early on and develop continuing referrals. I will be celebrating my 10th anniversary with Residential Properties and thank my clients and referral partners for my continued success.Let's start with my first renovation project, a bank-owned property purchased during the Great Recession where the copper was stolen. The thieves broke a window above the basement sink where a skunk entered and died. My plumber pointed to me to get rid of it. Investing in real estate has been the most challenging and rewarding experience. Investing has made me a better Realtor for sure. Identifying opportunities, calculating return on investment, creating budgets and overseeing renovations are exciting parts of the process. I have invested in single-family homes and multifamily properties and have learned a lot. The key is that challenges have taught me many lessons that translate into wisdom that I can share with my clients.I know previous agents have discussed the lack of inventory in the local market over the last year, and that lack of inventory is forecasted to continue throughout this year. My fellow Realtors and I need to reinforce the importance of knowledgeable and well-trained buyer representatives. Buyers might be hesitant to hire a Realtor, however that might be a more costly decision. Buyer’s agents that are experienced in identifying good properties, negotiating a sales price and navigating through inspections can prove to be valuable. Trained buyer's agents can also develop an offer strategy, assist with current finance options and identify possibilities that the buyer may not have been aware of. Mistakes or missed opportunities can cost a buyer thousands.In the past, we saw sellers listing their own properties because they might have had a mortgage on the property very close to the amount they listed it for. Regardless, every seller I met wants the most money they can get for their property. So do I. Sellers should read deeply into the fees associated and time it will take, then weigh the liability of selling your own home. Skilled Realtors listing through MLS [the Multiple Listing Service] have proven that they can outperform online sites through the science of selling a home. A skilled agent has a process that is always adapting, whether it’s through learning new staging trends, photography trends, or utilizing technology. According to the National Association of Realtors, in 2023 only 7% of sales were FSBOs and the average sales price was $310,000 compared to $410,000 [in 2024]. More exposure produces more buyers and more money for the property. As an agent, I am always updating my system that works for a successful sale. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.