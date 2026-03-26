Five Questions With: Thomas Sweeney

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THOMAS SWEENEY is principal of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal. He is a certified general appraiser, real estate broker and member of the Society of Industrial and Officer Realtors. / COURTESY SWEENEY REAL ESTATE & APPRAISAL

Thomas Sweeney is principal of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal. A graduate of Providence College, Sweeney is a certified general appraiser, a real estate broker and a member of the Society of Industrial and Officer Realtors with an active Industrial Designation. In 2022, Sweeney was named Realtor of the Year by the Rhode Island Commercial

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