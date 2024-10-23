Five Questions With: Tiffany Reed

By
-
TIFFANY REED recently became United Way of Rhode Island Inc.’s new chief development officer. / COURTESY UNITED WAY OF RHODE ISLAND INC.

Tiffany Reed is the chief development officer for United Way of Rhode Island Inc., joining the organization’s senior leadership team this past September. She has more than 20 years of experience working in and around nonprofits, and has designed, advised and directed development initiatives and capital campaigns that have collectively raised more than $400 million.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Check-In: A Conversation with Shannon Champagne and Jessica Marfeo, RN

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in eight American women will be diagnosed with…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR