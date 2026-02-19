Five Questions With: Tom Wegner

By
-
TOM WEGNER is a sales associate for Residential Properties Ltd., working out of the firm’s Barrington and Providence offices. / COURTESY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LTD.

Tom Wegner is a sales associate for Residential Properties Ltd., working out of the firm’s Barrington and Providence offices. He joined the brokerage in January 2023 after previously serving as a sales associate and sales manager in Providence for Lila Delman Compass. Licensed in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, Wegner began his real estate career in

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Long-Term Energy Partnership Powers Success at Quonset Business Park

Quonset Business Park, located in North Kingstown, has long been a major driver of Rhode…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR