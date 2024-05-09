Five Questions With: Walt Buteau

Former TV news reporter Walt Buteau recently joined Residential Properties Ltd. as a sales associate based out of the real estate firm’s Barrington office. Buteau was an investigative reporter for WPRI-TV CBS 12 in Providence from 1995 through 2020, before doing the same kind of work for WFLA-TV in Tampa, Fla., for more than three years. After beginning to dabble in investment properties and serving as an agent for buyers and sellers 15 years ago, Buteau has made a career change and is now making full use of his license to do real estate in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.I've had my Rhode Island real estate license for several years and have been involved in nearly 100 sales during that time. Real estate has always been a passion of mine, and now I'm excited about going full bore in this new chapter. I wanted a new challenge and decided to finally do what I'd planned on doing years ago and start building a real estate business. Coming back to Rhode Island was just a great opportunity for me and my family.One of my uncles told me people leave Rhode Island but most come back. He was right. Rhode Island and its many unforgettable nuances brought me and my family back to Rhode Island. We love it. So far, so good. I got a listing in my first week at my new desk and it was under contract in a matter of days. Here's to more of that.I've flipped homes, owned investment property, and helped buyers and sellers reach their real estate goals. I love the challenges that come with all of that and will be working really hard to serve anyone who needs my help. Long term, I plan on building a team that covers every aspect of real estate.There's a lot in common with both industries. Knowledge of communities, a willingness to help and work with people, being honest, ethical and fair, and meeting deadlines. Although, the other day I counted the number of deadlines I had on any day I was on the air. It was more than a dozen. Plus, for the most part, as a journalist, I examined what was wrong with our world. Real estate is a far more positive business, and I look forward to that.I feel like there will be a flood of inventory at some point, but right now it's shocking how few pieces of property are on the market. That means I have to work harder to find listings and preach patience to my buyers. I love challenges, but hard work and persistence has always created opportunity for me, and I don't expect that to change. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.