FM Global among insurers facing COVID-19 lawsuits

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

The lawsuits against Johnston-based FM Global started to pile up shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S., shutting down large sectors of the economy and causing tremendous losses for commercial properties. First came Thor Equities LLC, which owns hotels and large residential properties throughout the country, filing a federal lawsuit against FM…