Fontaine-Trainor turns newfound scuba passion into second career

By
-
SCUBA SESSION: Brady Watson, center background, dive master with Dive On It Scuba, teaches members of Boy Scout  Troop 44 of Walpole, Mass., in the pool at Cumberland High School. From left are Danny Federer; his father, Chris Federer; and Mike Ahlfont. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
SCUBA SESSION: Brady Watson, center background, dive master with Dive On It Scuba, teaches members of Boy Scout  Troop 44 of Walpole, Mass., in the pool at Cumberland High School. From left are Danny Federer; his father, Chris Federer; and Mike Ahlfont. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
To say Allison Fontaine-Trainor was a reluctant scuba diver is an understatement. The Rhode Island native grew up avoiding the beach and refused to put her head underwater. But she was also eager to prove people wrong, so when a friend who owned a scuba diving shop challenged Fontaine-Trainor and her husband to take a…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display