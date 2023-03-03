Fontaine-Trainor turns newfound scuba passion into second career

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

To say Allison Fontaine-Trainor was a reluctant scuba diver is an understatement. The Rhode Island native grew up avoiding the beach and refused to put her head underwater. But she was also eager to prove people wrong, so when a friend who owned a scuba diving shop challenged Fontaine-Trainor and her husband to take a…