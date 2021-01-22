For many planning trips, coverage becomes a must

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Jim Meehan was supposed to be kicking off the new year with a six-week sojourn through Australia, capped off with a stop in Fiji on the way back to his Cape Cod home. When he booked the trip through Pawtucket-based Collette Travel Service Inc. in December 2019, he also bought Collette’s Travel Protection Plan –…