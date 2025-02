Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – Four Rhode Island companies have been named among the best employers in America, according to a pair of rankings by Forbes. Citizens Financial Group Inc. was ranked No. 352 out of a total 701 companies in the 10th anniversary of Forbes’ 2025 America’s Best Large Employers list, while Hasbro Inc. was ranked No.

anniversary of Forbes' 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, while Hasbro Inc. was ranked No. 119, Brown University was ranked No. 179 and Gilbane Inc., a construction and real state development firm in Providence, was ranked No. 184 out of a total 498 companies listed in the publication’s 2025 America’s Best Midsize Employers ranking.

The annual rankings were based primarily on survey responses from more than 217,000 employees working at companies within the U.S. that employ more than 1,000 people, Forbes said. Organizations with 1,000 to 5,000 employees were deemed midsize, while companies with more than 5,000 employees were considered large employers.

Survey respondents were asked anonymously if they would recommend their employer to others and to rate the company based on a range of criteria, including salary, work environment, training programs and opportunities to advance. Participants were also asked if they would recommend their previous employers and the employers they knew through their industry experience or through friends or family who worked there.

The responses were compiled and analyzed along with additional survey data from the last three years, which allowed for a robust assessment of organizations that consistently ranked well versus those that may have had just one good year. The more recent data and evaluations from current employees were weighted more heavily than others, Forbes said.

Each employer was given a score, and the 1,199 organizations with the highest scores made up the two final rankings – 498 companies on America’s Best Midsize Employers 2025 list and 701 organizations on America’s Best Large Employers 2025 list. A select group of 77 employers – including Google, Trader Joe’s, Costco, Nike, Ford and the Mayo Clinic – also distinguished themselves by making America’s Best Employer lists.

Shriners Hospital for Children in Florida was ranked the best midsize employer, while the University of Notre Dame in Indiana was ranked best large employer.