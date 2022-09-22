Former alternative school finance director accused of embezzling $3M

PROVIDENCE – R.I. State Police arrested a former alternative school finance director Sept. 20 on charges he embezzled $3 million for personal use.

Nathan Kaufman, 35, was director of finance and operations for Urban Collaborative Accelerated Program before leaving the school in June. He was charged with embezzlement and access to a computer for fraudulent purposes and was arraigned in Providence District Court. He was released on $15,000 bail.

School staff reported financial irregularities to state police in August. An investigation showed $3 million of the school’s funds were diverted into a private account, according to state police.

In his role, Kaufman had access to all of the school’s finances. The investigation determined he transferred the funds into the account for his own personal use.

- Advertisement -

Kaufman’s next scheduled court appearance is Jan. 4.

Urban Collaborative Accelerated Program opened in 1989 and serves students at risk of dropping out in Providence, Central Falls and Cranston.