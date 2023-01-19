Former Bally’s leader Crisafulli named I-195 commission chair

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee has named Marc Crisafulli the new chair of the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission.

Crisafulli is succeeding Robert Davis, who resigned from the board in December after five years in the role. Crisafulli, who has been with the commission since 2019 and was most recently vice-chair, took on interim chair since Davis’ retirement.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve as chair of the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission and I am excited for the challenges ahead,” said Crisafulli. “The pace and quality of the development has been impressive in recent years and I look forward to continuing to build on this success, working closely with all stakeholders, so that the district continues to be a catalyst for investment in Rhode Island.”

In September, Crisafulli retired as president of Bally’s Corp.’s Rhode Island operations. Previously, he served as senior executive and general counsel for GTECH Corp., now International Game Technology PLC and worked as managing partner of Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP. Crisafulli is also on the board of directors of Priority Technology Holdings and the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce.

“Marc Crisafulli understands economic development and has been a leader in Rhode Island’s business community for decades,” said McKee. “I’m pleased to appoint him chair of the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission and have the opportunity to leverage his extensive expertise to benefit our state and grow this important economic development resource.”

Crisafulli is taking the reins at a busy time for the I-195 commission, with three projects set to begin construction in 2023, including the state’s new health lab. It is estimated that these three projects represent a $268 million investment and will contain 500,000 square feet of floor area.