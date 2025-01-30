Former drain services building in Warwick sells for $425K

WARWICK – A 2,400-square-foot industrial building recently sold for $425,000, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the seller in the deal.

The 2650 Warwick Ave. building was the home of Dennis Diffley Drain Services Inc., which provided catch basin cleaning, sewer line repair, septic treatment, high-pressure water jetting and other services.

The one-story brick building was constructed in 1940, according to property records.

The property sits on 0.77 acres of land, providing room for outdoor storage, according to Sweeney Real Estate.

The building comes with an attached, one-port car garage, the real estate firm said.

The property was most recently valued by Warwick property assessors in 2024 as being worth $310,700, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Jackson Caffrey, salesperson for Sweeney Real Estate, represented the sellers.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Carden Investments LLC. The Warwick-based limited liability company is headed by its president, Carol Diffley, according to the group’s annual report filed last year with the R.I. Office of the Secretary of State.

The building was bought by Wing Fai Chau, of Cranston, according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.