Former NUWC manager receives lifetime award

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

ANDREW APPLEGET, former program manager at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center, recently received the U.S. Department of the Navy Test and Evaluation Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognizes an individual who committed their career to providing contributions to their organization and to the test and evaluation community at…