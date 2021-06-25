Former NUWC manager receives lifetime award

By
-
Andrew Appleget
Andrew Appleget
ANDREW APPLEGET, former program manager at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center, recently received the U.S. Department of the Navy Test and Evaluation Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognizes an individual who committed their career to providing contributions to their organization and to the test and evaluation community at…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR