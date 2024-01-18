Former offices of Community Living of Rhode Island sell for $680K

WARWICK – The former offices of Community Living of Rhode Island, a one-story brick building, recently sold for $680,000, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, the commercial real estate firm that brokered the deal.

The 4,900-square-foot building is located at 349 Centerville Road, within the Office Commons 95 office park, the real estate firm said.

The single tenancy wood-frame building with a brick veneer was constructed in 1983 and the property includes 0.77 acres of land, according to town property records.

The property also includes 20,000 square feet of paved asphalt and a 500-square-foot garage.

Community Living of Rhode Island continues to operate from its longtime headquarters at 1575 South County Trail in East Greenwich. The company moved to its present location around 2021, according to Sweeney Real Estate.

The organization states on its website that Community Living of Rhode Island was founded in October 2001 by Joseph Onyejose, its present chairman and co-CEO, and his wife, Mary Onyejose, president and co-CEO.

Warwick assessors most recently valued the property as being worth $710,500, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Thomas Sweeney, owner and principal of Sweeney Real Estate, personally brokered the sale on behalf of the former owner.

The Warwick office property was sold by Community Properties II LLC, according to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale. The property was purchased by 349 Centerville Realty LLC, a limited liability company based in Warwick that is managed by Ralph Palumbo, a certified public accountant of Digennaro & Palumbo LLP.

