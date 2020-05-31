Former R.I. health director to work with RIDOH on behalf of Central Falls, Pawtucket as cities battle COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Michael Fine has been appointed by the mayors of Central Falls and Pawtucket to work directly with the R.I. Department of Health on behalf of the two cities as they work together to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Fine, who previously served as head of the state health department from 2011 to 2015, was named Pawtucket’s public health liaison in August. He was also instrumental in establishing Blackstone Valley Community Health Care in Central Falls. He is transitioning from his position as the senior population clinical services officer at the center to his new duties with the two cities.

“I am grateful for my time at Blackstone Valley Community Health Care and was thrilled to see the creation of the first urban neighborhood health station in the United States. Now, we face another unprecedented challenge,” Fine said. “I look forward to continuing the groundbreaking work to combat the coronavirus.”

With more than 1,380 COVID-19 cases reported in Pawtucket and more than 800 in Central Falls, the cities rank second and fourth in the state, respectively, for prevalence of the virus.

- Advertisement -

Pawtucket and Central Falls have partnered on efforts to combat COVID-19, setting a goal to reach every household in each city with information on resources, testing and what to do if experiencing symptoms of the virus.

“We are living in different times where the priority is the public health of our residents. Central Falls and Pawtucket are fortunate to have had a relationship with Dr. Fine prior to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Central Falls Mayor James A. Diossa. “We thank the Blackstone Valley Community Health Care for extending Dr. Fine’s vacation and allowing him to devote all of his time to the COVID-19 effort.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.