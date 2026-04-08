Foster Forward leads fundraising during Rhode Island’s 401Gives Day campaign

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s annual 401Gives Day campaign generated millions in donations this year as residents across the state contributed to hundreds of nonprofits during the one-day fundraising drive, with Foster Forward once again emerging as the top fundraising organization.

The East Providence–based nonprofit raised more than $218,000 from 451 donors during the 2026 campaign, exceeding its participation-based goal of reaching 401 donors.

It marked the sixth consecutive year Foster Forward led all participating organizations in funds raised, the nonprofit said.

401Gives, organized by United Way of Rhode Island Inc. and hosted on the Givebutter platform, is designed to encourage broad community participation by inviting Rhode Islanders to donate to causes across the state over a 24-hour period. Thousands of donors contribute annually, with gifts ranging from small individual donations to larger matching contributions.

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Foster Forward provides housing, workforce development, financial education and mentoring services to young people impacted by foster care throughout Rhode Island. While based in East Providence, the organization operates statewide and relies heavily on community donations to fund its programs, according to the nonprofit.

This year’s campaign emphasized peer-to-peer fundraising and personal outreach, including staff, board members and supporters sharing the organization’s work within their own networks. Young people participating in Foster Forward programs also participated by making thank-you calls to supporters before and after the campaign, the organization said.

Matching gifts and challenge grants from corporate and individual sponsors helped boost participation and momentum during the daylong drive. While the nonprofit received several larger donations, most contributions came from individual donors at varying levels, reflecting broad community support.

Funds raised through 401Gives provide unrestricted support, allowing nonprofits such as Foster Forward to respond to urgent needs, expand housing initiatives and sustain core programs throughout the year, the organization said.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.