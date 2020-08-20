Fox Point apartment building sells for $660K

PROVIDENCE – A five-family apartment building in the city’s Fox Point neighborhood has sold for $660,000, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the sellers.

The property at 41 East Transit St. was constructed in 1930 and was most recently assessed by the city at $321,200. It occupies a lot of less than a quarter-acre.

The buyer was identified in city deed records as Serafia Apartments LLC. The entity was represented by RE/MAX River’s Edge.

The sellers were identified in property records as Elio DaRosa, Vital DaRosa and Lucilia DaRosa.

- Advertisement -

The transaction closed on Aug. 12.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer at the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.