Franchisee: Joe Tuberville and Alan Oversmith

By
-
MARKET OPPORTUNITY: Joe Tuberville, left, and Alan Oversmith, owners of full-service moving company Two Men and a Truck in Warwick, say Rhode Island appealed to them because it was an untouched market with a lot of potential and a need for their services. COURTESY TWO MEN AND A TRUCK
MARKET OPPORTUNITY: Joe Tuberville, left, and Alan Oversmith, owners of full-service moving company Two Men and a Truck in Warwick, say Rhode Island appealed to them because it was an untouched market with a lot of potential and a need for their services. COURTESY TWO MEN AND A TRUCK
Joe Tuberville and Alan Oversmith Two Men and a Truck  |  205 Hallene Road, Warwick The pitch: Two Men and a Truck is a full-service moving company offering customers comprehensive home and business relocation, packing and unpacking, storage and junk removal services. Years in business: 17 Employees: 20 Cost to obtain franchise: $100,000-$585,000 startup costs;…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display