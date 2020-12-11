Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

The pitch: Bb.q Chicken Brown is a casual, comfortable dining place that will make you forget you left your own house for dinner. It is the first bb.q Chicken franchise to open in Rhode Island, and offers a broad menu specializing in olive-oil-grilled and fried chicken wings, made with proprietary sauces and spice mixes. The…