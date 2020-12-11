TASTE OF HOME: Wooma Cho, owner of the only Rhode Island bb.q Chicken franchise, which originated in Seoul, South Korea, in 1995, has always wanted to open a restaurant that would showcase her native culture. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
TASTE OF HOME: Wooma Cho, owner of the only Rhode Island bb.q Chicken franchise, which originated in Seoul, South Korea, in 1995, has always wanted to open a restaurant that would showcase her native culture. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
The pitch: Bb.q Chicken Brown is a casual, comfortable dining place that will make you forget you left your own house for dinner. It is the first bb.q Chicken franchise to open in Rhode Island, and offers a broad menu specializing in olive-oil-grilled and fried chicken wings, made with proprietary sauces and spice mixes. The…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR