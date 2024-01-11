Freeman House sells for $2.8M in Providence

PROVIDENCE – A historic colonial known as the Clarke F. Freeman House, which was constructed in 1929, recently sold for $2.8 million, making it the first home in Providence to sell for more than $2 million in 2024, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in the deal.

The 30 Freeman Parkway home includes six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The property is located in the Freeman Plat Historic District, a few blocks down from Brown University and the 45-acre Blackstone Park.

The 6,550-square-foot house, which stands on a hill with nearly a half-acre of land, is described as a federal-style home, with a brick exterior, according to Residential Properties. The home includes a first level, a second level and a finished attic, the real estate firm said.

With a front-to-back living room, the home features crown molding and tiger oak wood floors extending throughout the house. The sunroom opens to a veranda above the property’s brick terrace, the real estate firm said.

Off the custom-designed kitchen, with some of the latest professional-grade appliances and stone counters, there’s a formal dining room, the firm said. The lower level includes a fireplace and a wet bar.

The second-floor primary suite features a private bathroom with a double vanity, a spa tub and a glass-enclosed shower, the firm said, and the second-floor home office overlooks the backyard garden.

According to the city’s online property tax evaluation database, the residence was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.89 million. Of that amount, $472,000 is attributed to the 0.49 acres of land that the house stands on, while roughly $1.42 million is attributed to the building and outbuilding.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented the seller as the listing agent, while his fellow Residential Properties sales associate, Derek Simpson, represented the buyer as the selling agent.

The property was sold by Patricia Moran and Terrence Moran, of Providence, according to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the sale.

The home was purchased by Derek Simpson, of Providence, according to the trustees’ deed.

