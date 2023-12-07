French-style BeechLion estate in Bristol sells for $1.65M

BRISTOL – The BeechLion estate that was reconstructed in 2014 at 180 Ferry Road in southern Bristol recently sold for $1.65 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in the transaction.

The two-level ranch, originally built in the 1950s, is sited on a 0.5-acre lot in the Blithewold Gardens and Arboretum area, and it was reconstructed nearly nine years ago into a French-style home containing three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, according to the real estate firm.

In addition to being a residential abode, the property is also a private arboretum, said Residential Properties, in an announcement about the sale.

“This location, with its east-west orientation and proximity to the water, benefits from a unique microclimate consisting of protected coastal conditions and filtered sunlight ideal for cultivating a haven of thriving plants throughout the year,” Residential Properties said in a recent statement. “BeechLion’s curated collection of specimen trees and plants qualifies as a private arboretum. The variety of trees and shrubs allows for lovely blooms from the end of February in the form of Witch Hazel to the end of November when the roses stop blooming for the season.”

To keep the arboretum verdant, the yard is serviced by a sprinkler system, including a drip system in the planting beds that can be controlled and automated by smartphone, according to Residential Properties.

Inside the home, the property features tall windows, stone flooring, two wood-burning fireplaces – one in the kitchen and one in the living room – and a wet bar with a hand-blown artisan glass sink, the real estate firm said.

The primary suite on the first floor features a spa bath, a walk-in closet and a home office space. The home includes European decor, including glass Scis tiles from Italy, and a mural of an Albrecht Durer lion painting from 1494.

Other features of the home include new exterior siding on the first floor, with Hardie Plank and Azek trim, and a new bluestone patio on the south side of the building, with a three-sided sitting wall and electrically operated twin awnings. This outdoor area is accessed by two pairs of French doors from the living room, and a French door from the kitchen sitting room, Residential Properties said.

The remodeled chef’s kitchen is equipped with twin 18-inch Bosch dishwashers, a Thermador column refrigerator and a separate 18-inch Thermador freezer in the pantry. The kitchen also includes a 9-foot island made of Azure blue Celeste marble, with seating for four.

According to the town’s online property tax evaluation database, the home was most recently valued by Bristol assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $819,400.

The seller in this transaction was represented by Residential Properties sales associate Kristin Parella, of the firm’s Newport office. The buyer was represented by Bridget Torrey, real estate associate for Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Georgina Macdonald, of Bristol, and it was purchased by Michael Schless and Luniece Schless.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.