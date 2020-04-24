FreshDesign: Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc. 1526 Atwood Ave., Johnston Building owner: Atwood Medical Properties LLC; managed by First American Realty Tenant: Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc. GLASS ART: The walls are adorned with sculptural glass art in the new dressing rooms area of the facility./ COURTESY RHODE ISLAND MEDICAL IMAGING INC.…