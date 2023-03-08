Gabriela Salvador appointed new CEO of Maternova

PROVIDENCE – Maternova Inc., a global company focused on maternal and newborn health, Wednesday appointed Dr. Gabriela Salvador as its new chief executive officer and member of the board of directors.

A physician with more than 20 years of experience working in the public and private health sectors and leading global health, development and social enterprises, Salvador most recently served as the senior vice president of global operations at Americares.

“Gabriela has an impressive record of leading the design and implementation of high-impact health business models and programs benefiting women and children living in poverty around the world,” said Jerry Weinstein, board member at Maternova. “Her expertise with social enterprises will be vital to advancing Maternova’s mission to improve maternal and newborn health. With such crucial work ahead of us, Gabriela is the ideal leader to drive the Company through its next stages of expansion.”

Before her role at Americares, Salvador was the senior director of health at the Grameen Foundation and Freedom from Hunger and the chief health and human development officer for Pro Mujer.

A graduate from the National University of Córdoba in Argentina, Salvador completed a pediatric ophthalmology fellowship at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the University of California and obtained a master’s degree in public health with a focus on health policy and management from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. As a medical doctor, she worked in private and public practice as a pediatric ophthalmologist in Argentina, the United States and Mexico. Salvador also currently serves on the Board of Advisors for Care 2 Communities and Linked Foundation.

“Too often, health issues that women and children face around the world can be prevented or treated with products that are not available to them. While a wide range of lifesaving medical devices and supplies exist or are in development, the critical step is to make these solutions both accessible and affordable to those who need them,” said Salvador. “I’ve seen the power of social enterprises as drivers of change for good, and Maternova is strategically positioned to make proven, innovative products available to this historically underserved market by connecting demand and supply in a way that is effective and impactful. I’m very excited to join the Maternova team to help accelerate its global growth and fulfill its mission to save lives.”

Salvador succeeds Prakash Veenam, who was CEO of Maternova for five years. Veenam will now transition into the role of senior vice president of operations with the company.

“On behalf of the entire board, I thank Prakash for his significant contributions to Maternova,” said Weinstein. “Under his leadership, the Company increased its revenues more than ten times since 2018, broadened the leadership team, and built out its state-of-the-art product platform. We’re delighted that Prakash will remain a key member of the leadership team.”

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.