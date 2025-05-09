Five Questions With: Gaetan L. Kashala

Throughout my career – at the Associated Industries of Massachusetts and Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corp. – I’ve seen the business community’s transformative power to shape a place for the better. When I joined the Pawtucket Foundation 12 months ago, I was eager to be part of that transformation.[Pawtucket’s] industrial heritage, natural assets – e.g., the Blackstone and Seekonk rivers – and strategic location make it an attractive hub for businesses, residents and visitors. While challenges exist, the city is addressing them through infrastructure improvements, enhanced transportation and efforts to diversify the economy in key industries like life sciences, renewable energy, IT [information technology], arts and advanced ­manufacturing.We’re proud to support the Tidewater Landing development – an ambitious project transforming a former industrial site into a vibrant, sports-anchored district with new housing [and] entertainment with public and commercial spaces. Second, the Downtown Gateway Project presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine our urban core and create a more connected, vibrant city center. Third, we’re working to ensure a comprehensive, transit-oriented development strategy around the train station.Hasbro has long been an anchor in Pawtucket, playing a vital role in shaping the city’s identity. Its contributions to economic development and philanthropy – both locally and across Rhode Island – have been truly exceptional. I understand that the company has many factors to consider as it evaluates its corporate presence, and I appreciate its long-standing commitment to our community. When the [Pawtucket Red Sox] left, there was real disappointment among families and community leaders. But today, there is renewed energy and excitement thanks to the Tidewater stadium and a soccer team th​at reached the USL Championship​ game in its inaugural season. ​​Reimagining Pawtucket will not occur in a vacuum. The success of these developments – and the future of our city – is dependent upon effective collaboration. Government must continue to provide the vision and business climate conducive to growth. The business community must continue to invest in Pawtucket’s future. ... Education leaders must prepare the workforce of tomorrow, equipping our students and job seekers with the knowledge and skills to thrive in a highly fluid and competitive economy.