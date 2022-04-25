Gas prices rising in R.I., Mass.

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased to $4.09 per gallon, 9 cents more than last week and 3 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

The agency blamed the latest increase on oil prices hovering around $100 a barrel, due to opposing forces of less Russian oil and fears of a COVID-induced economic slowdown in China, the world’s leading oil consumer.

“As long as the price of oil stays elevated, the price at the pump will struggle to fall,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “Consumers may be catching a little break from March’s record-high prices, but don’t expect any dramatic drops.”

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $2.80 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.47 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.72 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.12 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased 6 cents week to week to $4.13 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Massachusetts was $2.77 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.47 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.71 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.17 per gallon.