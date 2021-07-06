General Assembly authorizes $144M in borrowing for Central Falls schools

CENTRAL FALLS – Schools across the city will get a much-needed facelift to the tune of $144 million under borrowing approved by the General Assembly in the final days of its session.

The legislation introduced by Democratic lawmakers Rep. Joshua Giraldo and Sen. Jonathan Acosta, both representing Central Falls, authorizes up to $144 million in bonds to pay for construction, renovation, repairs and other alterations to school buildings throughout the city.

Central Falls will take on $5.76 million of that debt, with a bond to be put before voters on the November ballot, according to the bill. The remainder of the debt will be shouldered by the state, which has control of the city school district.

The funding is intended in part to pay for a new high school to replace the aging, nearly 100-year-old school on Summer Street, which has fallen into increasing disrepair in recent years.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com .