General Assembly leaders spar over federal reductions, income taxes at Chamber luncheon

PROVIDENCE – General Assembly leaders from the Democratic majority on Wednesday could not rule out the possibility that some tax hikes could be forthcoming in order to tackle a projected $250 million fiscal 2026 budget deficit during The Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce 2025 Legislative Luncheon.

Speaking in a conversation moderated by Chamber President Laurie White, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said "everything is on the table."

“I don't get up every morning and ask how I raise taxes in Rhode Island,” he said. “But I can never rule that out. We don’t know."

Complicating matters is the uncertainty in Washington, D.C., and whether expected funding for projects like replacing the Washington Bridge or the annual dollars for local colleges and universities will hamper the state's progress, said Shekarchi.

"What happening in Washington will have a direct impact on what is happening in Rhode Island."

The General Assembly is currently vetting Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s $14.2 billion fiscal 2026 budget proposal, which includes

several proposals Shekarchi said "will require “a lot of examination.” One example cited was the proposed $10 tax on digital advertising that the administration says would raise $20 million.

From Medicaid to colleges and universities, the uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s reductions in federal spending and personnel across a wide range of agencies have put Rhode Island's public and nonprofit on its heels, facing the loss of millions of dollars they depend upon for programming.

Senate Majority Leader Valarie J. Lawson, D-East Providence, said she found the cuts and funding freezes imposed by Trump “alarming" and worries it could negatively impact the state's public education system.

“It's extremely important that resources are available at every level to meet students' needs," she said. "In no world should be thinking about clawing back funds.”

On the other side of the Smith Hill political aisle, Senate Minority Leader Jessica De la Cruz said Trump’s executive orders have been polling well in the first months of his second term.

"Americans voted for this overwhelmingly,” she said. “I'm actually very excited about what is happening.”

As for tariffs levied on Canada and Mexico, De la Cruz said she supported the moves because the two countries have failed "to be good neighbors," citing the border crisis.

As for the push by some Rhode Island progressives to tax higher earners in the state to fill the budget hole, House Majority Leader Christopher R. Blazejewski, D-Providence,

couldn't rule that out.

“We don't have a printing press in the basement," he said. "We need to balance our budget.”

