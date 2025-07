Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced the week of July 28th. We are still looking for a few innovators.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – General Dynamics Corp., the parent company of General Dynamics Electric Boat, posted a $1.01 billion profit in the second quarter, a 12% increase year over year, the aerospace and defense company said Wednesday. Earnings per diluted share were $3.74 for the quarter, compared with $3.26 the year prior. Quarterly revenue was $13.04

Earnings per diluted share were $3.74 for the quarter, compared with $3.26 the year prior.

Quarterly revenue was $13.04 billion, an 8.9% increase year over year that beat Wall Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $12.35 billion.

“During the first half of the year, each of our four segments achieved growth in revenue and earnings, with margins on a companywide basis expanding 50 basis points over the same period last year,” said Phebe Novakovic, General Dynamics' chairman and CEO, in a statement. “Our strong cash flow and healthy backlog position us well to have a good second half.”

The company’s marine systems segment includes General Dynamics Electric Boat, which has a significant operation in North Kingstown. The companywide segment reported $4.2 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 22.2% increase year over year. Segment profit was $291 million, an 18.1% increase year over year.

The company’s aerospace segment reported $3 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 4.1% increase year over year. Segment profit increased 26.3% year over year to $403 million.

Combat-systems segment revenue fell 0.2% year over year to $2.2 billion. Segment profit went up 3.5% year over year to $324 million.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.