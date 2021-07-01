Gilbane Building Co. to manage construction on Rogers High School project

PROVIDENCE – Gilbane Building Co. announced June 28 that it will provide construction management services for the Rogers High School replacement project in Newport.

In November 2020, Newport voters overwhelmingly approved a $106.3 million school bond, $98.8 million of which will be used toward building a new Rogers High School. The current school, first built in 1957, is deemed among the most deficient schools in Rhode Island.

Gilbane said the target occupancy for the new high school is 755 students and it will also make related site improvements at Rogers’ existing campus.

The R.I. Department of Education has committed a “specific level” of grant reimbursement for the project, Gilbane said.

The building company also said that the new school may utilize such measures as solar carports and roof-mounted solar arrays in an effort to reduce the school’s carbon footprint.

Work on the new school is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2022, Gilbane said.

