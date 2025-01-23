Former glasswork building in Lincoln sells for $375,000

LINCOLN – A 17,700-square-foot brick industrial building recently sold for $375,000, according to public records.

The 27 Carrington St. building was constructed in 1902 and comes with 0.43 acres of land, according to public records.

Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal represented both sides of the transaction. Sweeney Real Estate salesperson and appraiser Evan Storti represented the sellers, while Sweeney Vice President Kevin Casey secured the buyers.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the mill building was sold by Zell LLC, a limited liability company based in Providence. The property was purchased by MHSR Realty LLC, a limited liability company based in East Providence, according to the warranty deed.

Zell LLC is a real estate holding company managed by Christopher Moss and Benjamin Ferris, of Warwick, according to documents filed by the corporation with the R.I. Department of State. MHSR Realty LLC is managed by Michael Hull Jr., of East Providence, according to R.I. Department of State documents.

The property is located in an industrial park along the Blackstone River.

The building was previously used for a glasswork company. According to its website, Christopher Foster Glassworks purchased the building in 2003 to accommodate his expanding business, which produced stained glass windows, lamps and doors.

“The building reflects the typical characteristics of Rhode Island’s industrial inventory, with its roots in the state’s rich history of jewelry manufacturing and metalsmithing, featuring lower ceilings and column-supported spaces,” according to a Sweeney Real Estate statement announcing the sale.

The mill was most recently valued by Lincoln property assessors in 2023 as being worth $259,500, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

