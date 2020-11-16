Globe hires Alphonse as Rhode Island editor

PROVIDENCE – The Boston Globe has hired Lylah M. Alphonse as Rhode Island editor, as part of its expansion into the Ocean State, the paper reported on Monday.

The Globe has been expanding staff in its Rhode Island bureau since it launched in 2018.

Alphonse has worked for Yahoo and U.S. News & World Report, and prior to that worked as an editor for the Globe from 1994 to 2010.

She says the paper is planning to expand to new beats in the state and is exploring new events and products for the bureau.

- Advertisement -