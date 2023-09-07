Glocester home, 134 acres of land sell for $3M in town’s highest-ever sale

GLOCESTER – A 4,480-square-foot colonial constructed in 2018 on a 134.5-acre farm property surrounded by woods recently sold for $3 million, marking the most expensive residential property transaction in Glocester history, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both parties in the deal.

The 140 Evans Road home, which contains four bedrooms and four bathrooms, also comes with two 2,500-square-foot barns for animals and machines, along with a two-car garage attached to the residence, according to Mott & Chace.

The real estate firm cited the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service database when deeming the transaction the most expensive home sale in Glocester history.

Mott & Chace said the home includes “miles of cleared hiking paths that snake through the woods,” and that several stone walls help define the property, which is also intersected by Shinscot Brook stemming a small pond that’s home to blue herons, ducks and swans.

The two-story home, perched on top of a hill, features its own movie theater in the finished basement level, with plush leather seating, according to Mott & Chace. The home includes 9-foot-high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout, with a “state-of-the-art” heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, according to the real estate firm.

The home also features a kitchen with marble countertops and new stainless steel appliances, along with tile flooring and custom cabinetry, the firm said.

The property was most recently valued by Glocester property assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.5 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land was valued at $536,700, according to the database, and the buildings on the property were valued at $965,500.

The sellers of the Glocester home were represented by Mott & Chace broker associate Stephen Antoni. The buyer was represented by Mott & Chace sales associate Allison Dessel.

“With 134 acres of land, rambling stone walls, an exceptional custom home and two spacious barns, this property truly showcases the best of rural New England living,” Antoni said.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the property sale, the home was sold by Leo MacDonald and Timothy MacDonald.

The property was purchased by Hickory Fields Farms LLC, a limited liability company established recently with a principal office at the newly purchased home, registered with the state this year by a local law firm, the Cranston-based LaPlante Sowa Goldman, according to the company’s articles of organization filed with the R.I. Department of State.

