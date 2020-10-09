Gorbea reminds voters of upcoming mail-in-ballot application deadline

PROVIDENCE – The deadline to submit mail-ballot applications for next month’s election is Oct. 13, and Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea on Friday said voters should consider dropping them off rather than mailing to meet the deadline.

She said the applications must be received by election officials by 4 p.m., Oct. 13, rather than postmarked. Applications may be dropped off in-person at a local board of canvassers during business hours. The address of a resident’s local board of canvassers is located on the back of the ballot application. Voters are encouraged to contact the board to make an appointment for a drop-off.

“Monday is a holiday,” said Gorbea, “so if you want to vote from home but haven’t submitted your mail-ballot application yet, please drop off your application instead of mailing it. And remember that voting from home is just one of your safe and secure voting options. You can also choose to vote early in-person or vote at the polls on Election Day. Learn more about your voting options by going to vote.ri.gov or calling 2-1-1.”