Gov. Baker announces expanded COVID-19 measures for state

BOSTON (AP) – Gov. Charlie Baker announced a series of new measures Monday meant to curb rising COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, including a revised stay-at-home advisory, earlier closing times for many businesses and a tougher face-covering mandate.

The new measures come as the cases of the virus are up by 278% since Labor Day and hospitalizations are up by 145% during the same time period.

The revised stay-at-home advisory instructs residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The advisory allows certain activities like going to work, taking a walk and running critical errands to get groceries and address health needs.

“The simple truth is too many of us have become complacent in our daily lives,” Baker said, adding that if the state continues on the same track of new infections, there will be capacity issues at local hospitals by the end of the year.

Baker issued a new executive order requiring the early closure of many businesses and activities each night at 9:30 p.m., including requiring restaurants to stop table service and requiring liquor stores to stop selling alcohol. Movie theaters must also close at 9:30 p.m.

The Republican also revised the state’s mask mandate to require anyone above the age of five to wear a mask in public.

An earlier mandate said people should wear a mask in public if they couldn’t socially distance. Baker said the new mandate removes the social distancing language.

“We’re basically saying if you go out in public, wear a mask,” Baker said.

Baker also signed an updated order reducing the size limit for gatherings at private residences. Indoor gatherings at private residences are now limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings at private residences are limited to 25 people.