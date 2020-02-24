Governor, legislative proposals to highlight Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo and Lt. Gov. Daniel J. McKee are among the state officials planning to speak at next week’s Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day at the Statehouse.

The March 3 event, which kicks off at 2 p.m., is billed by organizers as a chance for Alzheimer’s advocates to tell elected officials how the disease has impacted their own lives, and as an opportunity to hear updates on proposed legislation related to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Proposals to be introduced at the event include the Affordable Care for Rhode Island Residents in all Stages of Alzheimer’s and Dementia Bill. The measure would improve access to health care and provide financial support for low-income people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other dementias at a relatively young age.

“Unfortunately, Alzheimer’s is a harsh and frightening reality for more than 23,000 Rhode Islanders currently living with the disease, as well as their loved ones and caregivers. With numbers on the rise, it is one of the most challenging public health issues facing our state today,” said Donna M. McGowan, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter. “That’s why it is so vitally important that our lawmakers hear directly from those impacted by the disease and what their fundamental needs are in the way of accessing care and financial assistance.”

- Advertisement -