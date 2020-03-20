Grant applications for COVID-19 Response Fund now being accepted

PROVIDENCE – Nonprofits offering direct-service programs that are being impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for grants from a special response fund created earlier this week by the United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Foundation.

The Rhode Island Foundation announced Friday the Rhode Island COVID-19 Response Fund is now accepting grant applications to offer necessary operations-funding assistance to organizations “with financial need or demonstrable hardship” from the virus pandemic.

“This may include organizations that supply basic needs to Rhode Islanders, including but not limited to food, relief from rent and other household expenses, and access to health care,” the foundation said.

The foundation said the fund has raised more than $4 million, receiving donations from multiple individuals and corporate entities, since it launched Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The grants will be reviewed by a team created by both United Way and the Rhode Island Foundation and awards will be “made quickly and on a rolling basis,” as early as next week. Nonprofits can apply for the grants by visiting the foundation’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.