Grant funds protective equipment purchases for CareLink members

PROVIDENCE – CareLink has announced that it has received a $70,000 grant from a nearly $6 million fund set up by the Rhode Island Foundation and United Way of Rhode Island to help nonprofits help state residents through the coronavirus crisis.

CareLink members include nursing homes, adult day services, assisted living facilities and hospice care across the state.

It is among about 80 nonprofits in Rhode Island to receive a grant from the COVID-19 Response Fund.

“Our community-service providers are on the front line of this pandemic,” said CareLink CEO Dr. Christine Gadbois. “We are in skilled nursing homes and older-adult care facilities across the state. We are also delivering care in people’s homes. The grant enabled us to purchase supplies to protect our CNAs [certified nursing assistants], dentists, doctors, nurses and therapists while they are working with some of our state’s most physically vulnerable people.”

Gloves, masks, gowns and face shields are among the items that the grant will help purchase for the organization’s more than 3,000 health care workers.