Group prepares to build on Blackstone River revival

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PICTURE OF POWER: The flow of the Blackstone River fueled Rhode Island mills for centuries, but now Blackstone Watershed Collaborative is one of the nonprofits working on improvements to the river, including commissioning a hydrologic and hydraulic study.  PBN PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON
PICTURE OF POWER: The flow of the Blackstone River fueled Rhode Island mills for centuries, but now Blackstone Watershed Collaborative is one of the nonprofits working on improvements to the river, including commissioning a hydrologic and hydraulic study.  PBN PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON

The Blackstone River played a key role in the Industrial Revolution: more than 100 mills and mill villages were built around it and its tributaries, harnessing the waterpower created by its 438-foot drop as it cascaded 48 miles from Worcester, Mass., to Pawtucket Falls in Pawtucket. The first water-powered cotton spinning mill in the U.S.

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