Happy employees at University Orthopedics result in happy patients

Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island 2023

500-1,499 Employees 7. University Orthopedics Inc.

CEO (or equivalent): Dr. Edward Akelman, President

Number of employees: 644

THE MEDICAL TEAM and administrative staff at University Orthopedics Inc. come face to face with patients receiving treatment for orthopedic-related injuries daily. Understanding that employee morale directly impacts patient morale, the East Providence-based health group hosts events and provides benefits year-round to inspire the team, and a 100% company-paid employee assistance program.

‘When employees are mentally and physically healthy, they are happier, motivated, creative, and more productive within the organization.’

KIMBERLY MITTELSTEADT, human resources director

“If our employees are happy, they’ll do a good job for our patients,” said Kimberly Mittelsteadt, University Orthopedics’ human resources director.

Dedicated to promoting mental health and reducing stigma, University Orthopedics offers counseling through its employee assistance program and recently held suicide awareness training. Depending on the month, employees may enjoy complimentary food trucks, Jeopardy Night, a painting or yoga class, spirit week activities, or ice cream. Seasonally, the company hosts a December bus trip to New York City and a holiday party.

- Advertisement -