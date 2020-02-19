HarborOne Foundation presents URI with $50K for talent-development program

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – HarborOne Foundation Rhode Island presented the University of Rhode Island a $50,000 gift to help the university promote the work of its talent-development program, the University of Rhode Island Foundation & Alumni Engagement announced Feb. 11.

The university said the program, in its 52nd year, annually provides approximately 1,200 students from disadvantaged and underrepresented communities an opportunity to gain an education. URI said the gift will allow more scholars to enroll in summer and winter intersession courses, cover financial aid gaps for scholars and support technology expenses for students.

The university also noted that the funding will be augmented with a series of financial-literacy classes for scholars through HarborOne U, the bank’s educational-services division.

“This gift from HarborOne is a transformative gift for our scholars in the Talent Development program,” said Kathy Collins, URI vice president for student affairs, in a statement. “At URI, we are focused on student success, which to us means timely graduation. This gift will assist us in helping students graduate on time while also providing them with skills such as financial literacy. We are excited for the future of our program and in seeing what our graduates will do in Rhode Island and around the world.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.