HarborOne Foundation presents URI with $50K for talent-development program

HARBORONE FOUNDATION presented the University of Rhode Island a $50,000 gift to support the university’s talent-development program. Pictured, from left, are Ted Shear, URI talent-development academic adviser; Kathy Collins, URI vice president for student affairs; Scott Sanborn, HarborOne Bank executive vice president of commercial lending; scholars Jarell De Los Santos and Leo DiMaio; Brenda Kerr, HarborOne Bank senior vice president of retail banking; Ed Givens, URI talent-development assistant director; scholars Benjamin Ndayishimiye and Amari McDonald; Gerald Williams, URI talent-development director; scholars Adriana Perez and Rob Peterson; Joseph Casey, HarborOne Bank president and chief operations officer; Phillip Kydd, HarborOne Foundation vice president; and Kristina Moyet, URI talent-development associate director. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – HarborOne Foundation Rhode Island presented the University of Rhode Island a $50,000 gift to help the university promote the work of its talent-development program, the University of Rhode Island Foundation & Alumni Engagement announced Feb. 11.

The university said the program, in its 52nd year, annually provides approximately 1,200 students from disadvantaged and underrepresented communities an opportunity to gain an education. URI said the gift will allow more scholars to enroll in summer and winter intersession courses, cover financial aid gaps for scholars and support technology expenses for students.

The university also noted that the funding will be augmented with a series of financial-literacy classes for scholars through HarborOne U, the bank’s educational-services division.

“This gift from HarborOne is a transformative gift for our scholars in the Talent Development program,” said Kathy Collins, URI vice president for student affairs, in a statement. “At URI, we are focused on student success, which to us means timely graduation. This gift will assist us in helping students graduate on time while also providing them with skills such as financial literacy. We are excited for the future of our program and in seeing what our graduates will do in Rhode Island and around the world.”

